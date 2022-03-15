Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $880,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 225,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 63,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

