Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $354,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.