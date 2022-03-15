Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).
