Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

