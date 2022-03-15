Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

