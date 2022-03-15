WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Shares of WW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,010. The stock has a market cap of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

