Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,907,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 325,027 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

