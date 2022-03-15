Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
