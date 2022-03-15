Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 16,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $139.85.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.