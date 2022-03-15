Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 16,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

