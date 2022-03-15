Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 244,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

