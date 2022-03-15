Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) will post $715.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. 918,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

