Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to post sales of $336.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.68 million to $344.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.74%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

