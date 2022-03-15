Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.45 Million

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to post $238.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.54 million. BankUnited posted sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $988.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

