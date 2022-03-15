Zacks: Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $936.93 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $780.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM traded up $19.86 on Monday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,702. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day moving average is $560.25.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

