Zacks: Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post $99.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $430.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 106,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

