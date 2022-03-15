Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 193,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $199,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,305,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

