Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.47. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. 533,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

