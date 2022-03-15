Zacks: Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MAPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,989. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

