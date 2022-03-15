Zacks: Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.
On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.
MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.
MAPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,989. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.
About WM Technology
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
