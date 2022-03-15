Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Calix stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,337,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

