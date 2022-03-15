Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $808.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,844,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.77. 485,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

