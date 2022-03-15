Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $579.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.83.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

