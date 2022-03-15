Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $684.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE KFY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

