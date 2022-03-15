Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) will announce sales of $684.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE KFY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.