Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.
OCUP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.