Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

OCUP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

