Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

