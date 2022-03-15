Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.45 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $41.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.