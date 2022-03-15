Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report $398.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.44 million and the lowest is $380.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $42,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.78. 18,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,213. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

