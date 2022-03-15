Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

