Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.65 million and the highest is $307.18 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,725. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

