Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PlayAGS by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

