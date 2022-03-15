Zacks Investment Research Lowers CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to Hold

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

CINT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CI&T stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 61,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,988. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

