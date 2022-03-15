Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.81.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. Analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.