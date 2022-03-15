Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.15 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 257,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 837,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 146,812 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.