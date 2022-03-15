Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

AMTX opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 255,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aemetis by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

