Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NAPA stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,016,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.