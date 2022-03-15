Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00.

ZEN stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,729,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

