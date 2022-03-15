Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.73 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

