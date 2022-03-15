Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Zuora stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

