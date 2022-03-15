Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $30.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $270.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,780,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

