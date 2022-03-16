-$0.02 EPS Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). eGain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.40. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

