$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edap Tms.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

EDAP stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

