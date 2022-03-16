$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NTGR opened at $23.58 on Friday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

