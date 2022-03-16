$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

