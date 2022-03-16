$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NWBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

