-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

