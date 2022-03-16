$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,096,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.63.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 443.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.