$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

