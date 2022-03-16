$0.88 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,455. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

