$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.