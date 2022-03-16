-$1.12 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,581. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,740,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

