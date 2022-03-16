-$1.12 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) will report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,581. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,740,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.