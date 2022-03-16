$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.08. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.